Melvindale stranger danger: Man asks girl walking to bus stop if she wants to get in his van

Melvindale police said a man driving the white van in this photo asked a girl if she wanted to get in his vehicle on Feb. 28, 2019. (WDIV)

MELVINDALE, Mich. - Melvindale police are looking for a man who allegedly asked a 9-year-old girl if she wanted to get in his van Thursday morning.

Police said the man asked the girl if she wanted to "come in my van" when she walked by the vehicle about 8:30 a.m. He repeated the question when the girl asked what he said, police said.

The girl ignored the man and walked to a bus stop without incident.

The man was in a white van that had writing on the side and no rear windows. It had a green trailer with red writing attached.

The driver is described as an older white man with short dark hair and no facial hair.

Police said they are investigating the incident and want to have a conversation with the man. Anyone with information about the man's identity are asked to contact police at 313-429-1070.

