Men steal ATV right in front of owner, jackknife getaway vehicle, run from police in Oxford

OXFORD, Mich. - Two men were arrested and one is still on the loose after they stole an ATV right in front of its owner, jackknifed their getaway vehicle and ran from police on foot, according to authorities.

A homeowner said a group of men arrived at his home in the 40 block of Melvin J Court around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday to look at an ATV he had posted for sale.

One of the men jumped on the ATV and fled with the homeowner in pursuit, police said. The other men fled in the vehicle they had driven to the home, the homeowner said.

The homeowner found the man on his ATV and saw several men loading it onto a trailer attached to a Cadillac Escalade, police said.

Deputies found the Escalade near Metamora and Hummer Lake roads in Oxford Township and initiated a traffic stop, officials said.

As the driver tried to flee, he jackknifed the trailer, forcing the men to get out and run, according to authorities.

A 28-year-old man and a 29-year-old man, both from Detroit, were arrested after a short foot chase, police said. The third man got away.

The two men in custody were taken to the Oakland County Jail pending criminal charges.

