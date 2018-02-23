Metro Detroit church offers drive-thru fish fry on Fridays during Lent

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Redford Township church is serving up fresh, fast fish dinners on Fridays in Lent with a drive-thru fish fry.

St. Robert Bellarmine Church offers a quick bite to eat at West Chicago Street and Inkster Road.

According to the team cooking fish at the parish, the number of people visiting the fish fry continues to grow. Last year, more than 1,000 dinners were served one evening, and this year, cars are already lining the block.

The church is at 27101 W. Chicago St.

