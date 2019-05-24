Metro Detroit police issue 295 tickets during Operation Ghost Rider distracted driver crackdown

Deputy Michael Dixon of the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office makes a traffic stop on April 23.

DETROIT - Metro Detroit police stopped 300 drivers, issued 295 tickets and arrested five people during an April 25 distracted driving crackdown where officers rode in unmarked cars.

For 12 hours, officers patrolled on M-59 between I-75 and I-94, looking for distracted drivers.

Operation Ghost Rider used unmarked spotter vehicles, which contain a passenger who is a law enforcement officer. When the spotters observe a distracted driver, they radio a fully marked law enforcement unit to initiate a traffic stop.

Twenty-two officers from the Michigan State Police, Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, Auburn Hills Police Department, Chesterfield Township Police Department, Clinton Township Police Department, Shelby Township Police Department, Sterling Heights Police Department and Utica Police Department participated in the crackdown.

