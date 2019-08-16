Metro Detroit residents react to Rep. Tlaib's decision to cancel trip to Israel

DETROIT - Michigan U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib is standing firm on her decision not to travel to Israel to visit her 90-year old grandmother.

“I think she’s doing a great job,” Marie Hale said.

“I think she’s new. That’s what we need now. New people up there in Washington,” said Freddie L. Temple.

It’s an overwhelming vote of a job well done among the voters in Tlaib’s district. Many that live in her district approve of her.

Hale is one of them.

“She’s trying to get and make it better in the neighborhoods and she’s doing a great job,” Hale said.

Many stand behind Tlaib, a Democrat, especially after the latest controversy. Israel recently announced it was barring Tlaib and Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesota, from entry.

That move came after a public statement from President Donald Trump via Twitter. The tweet said "It would show great weakness" if Israel allowed Omar and Tlaib to visit. Trump also said Omar and Tlaib hate Israel and Jewish people.

Friday, Tlaib learned she was allowed to travel, but she said that she will not take that trip to see her grandmother after all. While most agree with her decision, some of her supporters believe, she could do more, outside all of the drama.

“All that drama between the two of them. Since he’s been in office. I have never seen so much chaos, here and there. I have never seen nothing like that before,” Temple said.

