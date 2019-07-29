Metro Detroit traffic: Why is the speed limit on the Lodge Freeway only 55 mph?

DETROIT - Michigan State Police troopers have been lining the Lodge Freeway lately, cracking down on speeders.

The freeway that stretches from Detroit to Southfield only has a speed limit of 55 mph, but why?

According to police, it's because the freeway has poor sight lines, no shoulders and short entrance and exit ramps.

MSP Lt. Michael Shaw said some of the main causes of fatal crashes is speeding, following too closely and distracted driving, so troopers are looking for all three driving habits as part of the freeway crackdown.

"I think sometimes our drivers have gotten used to the fact of not seeing troopers," Shaw said. "Expect troopers out there."

Troopers wrote more than 200 tickets and issued more than 100 verbal warnings to drivers on the Lodge in one day alone last week.

