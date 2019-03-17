Michigan lawmakers, residents hold prayer vigil for New Zealand shooting victims

Memorials are growing for the 50 people killed when a shooter opened fire in two mosques in New Zealand.

A white supremacist, believed to have acted alone, attacked the mosques. More than 30 people are in the hospital still, some in critical condition.

A panic erupted in Ann Arbor on Saturday when a prayer vigil held for the victims of the shooting was interrupted by reports of an active shooter on campus, which turned out to be a false alarm.

Local lawmakers gathered Sunday to condemn the attacks at the Islamic Center of America on Ford Road in Dearborn and at the Muslim Unity Center on Square Lake Road in Bloomfield Hills.

"We stand here today to take our responsibility and to show the whole world these kind of acts has no place in our community and society," said Rep. Debbie Dingell.

Hundreds gathered for the vigil and memorials in Dearborn.

Dingell spoke of being upset at the violence.

"I'm tired of those in power who work to prevent any real change," Dingell said. "And I'm tired of those who say that gun violence can't be reduced."

Reps. Brenda Lawrence and Rashida Tlaib also voiced their frustration.

"I want to tell everyone here whose heart is grieving, we can't give up," Lawrence said. "The fact that we're still standing and we have the courage to gather here today is our call for action."

"When you're silent, you're saying it's OK," Tlaib said. "You're letting it be. So speak up."

Representatives with the Muslim Unity Center said the message is simple: People should feel safe in their places of worship, and they're working to make that a reality.

