Michigan State adds 2nd faculty athletic rep position after Nassar scandal

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State University has named two new faculty athletic representatives to fill the vacancy left by Sue Carter.

The university said it added a second faculty athletic rep position "due to increased demand related to concerns and policies surrounding student-athletes."

"While MSU has had only one representative in the past, other schools in the Big Ten have two representatives," reads a statement from the school.

Bonnie Knutson and Michael Kaplowitz are the new representatives. Knutson is a Distinguished University Professor in the School of Hospitality Business and is a frequent speaker at seminars and industry meetings related to hospitality, finance, retail and health care. She was honored with an MSU Distinguished Alumni Award and Hospitality Business Alumni Association Lifetime Academic Achievement Award.

Knutson is a past-president of the advisory council for the Wharton Center for the Performing Arts and the MSU Alumni Association National Board. She’s also twice served as interim director of the School of Hospitality Business. She received her undergraduate degree and doctorate from Michigan State and joined the faculty in 1986.

Kaplowitz is a professor of environmental policy and international development in the community sustainability department. He served as CSUS department chair from 2011-2016 and also is an adjunct professor at the MSU College of Law. He was elected in 2011 to serve as one of five faculty representatives on the university’s steering committee.

As an undergraduate student at Union College in New York, Kaplowitz played intercollegiate soccer before going on to receive his J.D. from the Duke University School of Law. He earned his doctorate from MSU in 1997 and joined MSU’s faculty the same year.

The university explains faculty athletic representatives are tenured faculty members who represent the university and its faculty in the university’s relationships with the NCAA and the Big Ten. In addition, they chair the MSU Athletic Council, which functions as the faculty voice in intercollegiate athletics on issues of academic policy related to student-athletes. During their appointment, they also retain their regular faculty jobs.

Carter, who is a professor in the School of Journalism, served as faculty representative since 2014. She resigned amid fallout from the Larry Nassar scandal.

