Michigan State Police issue warning about malicious email campaign

MICHIGAN - The Michigan State Police and the Michigan Cyber Command Center have noticed an increase in fraudulent emails containing malicious links or attachments that are being sent to businesses and individuals across Michigan.

Recent emails have had subject lines that include terms such as "invoice" or "receipt." The emails feature an attachment or link to download a PDF, Microsoft Word or Excel document that contains malware.

Recent infections have been a result of the Emotet virus, which is known to steal contact information from any email address book that the user maintains, allowing the scammer to send spoofed emails to the user’s contacts.

Other side effects of the malware include the stealing of passwords or banking information, encryption of user files and spreading of the virus to other computers that may be connected to the user’s network.

The Michigan Cyber Command Center recommends carefully screening all emails prior to clicking links or opening any attachments.

Any email with attachments or embedded web links should be handled with care until the recipient can verify the authenticity of the email.

