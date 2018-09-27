Michigan State Police recover 107 children in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - Police safely recovered 107 juveniles during an eight-hour operation that involved Michigan State Police and law enforcement officers from multiple local agencies in the Wayne County area, according to Michigan State Police.
Operation MISafeKid is a missing juvenile sweep with a focus on finding victims of sex trafficking. The eight-hour operation was held Wednesday and led to the opening of three new sex trafficking cases.
A homeless14-year-old was found squatting in a vacant home and he was returned to foster care.
This was the first time an operation like MISafeKid has been conducted in Wayne County.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.