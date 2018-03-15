Michigan State Police to step up drunken driving enforcement for St. Patrick's Day

DETROIT - Michigan State Police troopers will be increasing impaired-driving patrols on St. Patrick's Day.

“We encourage everyone to celebrate safely this St. Patrick’s Day,” said Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue, director of the MSP. “As always, our troopers are taking a zero-tolerance approach to those who choose to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Plan ahead and designate a sober driver.”

Enforcement runs from 12:01 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. Saturday.

If you failed to plan a way to get home, AAA offers free Tow to Go rides as a last resort option for those who have been drinking.

