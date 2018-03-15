AAA offers free Tow to Go rides to keep drunken drivers off Michigan roads St. Patrick's Day weekend

AAA Tow to Go provides free rides for impaired drivers during the holidays.

DETROIT - AAA is offering free emergency rides for impaired individuals to keep them off the roads this St. Patrick's Day weekend.

The program is designed to be a safety net for those who don't have a way home. A tow truck will take a vehicle and driver home or somewhere safe within 10 miles.

Members and nonmembers in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Nebraska, Iowa, Michigan, North Dakota, Indiana (Fort Wayne and South Bend only) and Wisconsin can use the service.

The trucks can typically fit two people; larger groups will need to find another way home. The program may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

Tow to Go is available from 6 a.m. March 16 until 6 a.m. March 18. To use the service, call 855-286-9246.

