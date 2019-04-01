Michigan State Police trooper gives himself Narcan after contact with powdery substance

SAGINAW, Mich. - A Michigan State Police trooper administered a dose of Narcan, the overdose reversal spray, to himself after coming into contact with an unknown powdery substance during a traffic stop.

The incident happened Sunday around 8:30 p.m. during a traffic stop on I-675 in Mid-Michigan, WNEM reports.

The trooper recognized early effects of the possible narcotics and gave himself a dose of Narcan before calling for an ambulance.

The trooper was given a second dose of Narcan and was taken to a hospital for treatment. He has since been released.

The incident remains under investigation by troopers from the MSP Tri-City Post.

