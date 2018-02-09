Michigan State President Engler works to fire former Osteopathic Medicine dean over Nassar

Michigan State University President John Engler announced Friday his plans to revoke the tenure of William Strampel, the former dean of the school's College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Strampel left the position amid the scandal surrounding Larry Nassar. He had served as dean of the college since 2002. The school has since filled the position with Andrea Amalfitano, D.O., Ph.D. He's considered the college's interim dean designee.

Now Engler wants to revoke Strampel's tenure.

“William Strampel did not act with the level of professionalism we expect from individuals who hold senior leadership positions, particularly in a position that involves student and patient safety,” Engler said in a statement. "Further, allegations have arisen that question whether his personal conduct over a long period of time met MSU’s standards. We are sending an unmistakable message today that we will remove employees who do not treat students, faculty, staff, or anyone else in our community in an appropriate manner."

According to a school statement released Friday, to dismiss a tenured faculty member a faculty hearing committee must find cause exists to revoke tenure. Engler said he is confident the faculty panel will make such a finding.

Nassar, who is now serving his prison sentence for child pornography and sexual abuse, received his osteopathic medical degree from Michigan State in 1993. He then worked as a sports physician for the school's gymnastics program and for USA Gymnastics.

