Michigan State University health physicist faces bestiality charges

LANSING, Mich. - A Michigan State University health physicist is accused of sexually assaulting a dog.

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette's Office announced Monday that Joseph Hattey, 51, of Holt, is charged with two counts of committing a crime against nature, also known as sodomy and bestiality. He is accused of penetrating the dog with both his hand and penis.

The Attorney General's office said the alleged crime did not happen on the school's campus in East Lansing. Investigators say the crime happened in Holt, Mich. The alleged victim is a Basset Hound named Flash.

The dog has been removed from harm and is currently in the custody of Ingham County Animal Control, according to the Attorney General's office.

If convicted, Hattey could face 15 years in prison.

