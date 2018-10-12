Michigan State University students have safety concerns after student shot, killed off campus

EAST LANSING, Mich. - A 22-year-old Michigan State University student was shot and killed at an apartment complex in East Lansing, according to police.

He was shot Friday morning at the 25 East Apartment complex, which is about two miles from the university's campus. It's located near Abbot Road and Lake Lansing Road.

Police said other students are not in danger. Police will not release more information on the suspect or the motive behind the shooting.

Michigan State senior Taylor Hopp said she heard yelling from her upstairs window Friday morning before 3 a.m.

"Then I heard, like, so many people yelling. Maybe it's like a party going on," Hopp said.

Police said people were yelling before and after a fight which led to the shooting.

"I lived on campus, like the last three years, and stuff like that normally don't happen on campus. And as you move, like, further away, stuff can happen," Hopp said.

Student Monai Mauldin said she didn't hear about the shooting until Local 4 spoke with her about it.

“I didn’t hear about it, until y'all said something about it,” Mauldin said.

She said safety is a concern for her now. After finding out about the shooting she said the lack of information from the university is frustrating.

“I mean, it’s sad. I feel like, I wish we could have known something about it. I’m more shocked that no one is talking about it,” Mauldin said.

Neighbors and students said they wish things didn't turn out like this.

“It’s really sad, you come here to brighten your future and you want to do something great and he doesn’t get that chance anymore,” said Hopp.

Police have not released the name of the victim. They are still looking for the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the East Lansing Police Department at 517-351-4220.

ORIGINAL: Michigan State University student killed in East Lansing shooting

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.