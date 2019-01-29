Michigan State University suspends Wednesday classes due to expected severe wind chills

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State University is suspending classes Wednesday due to expected severe wind chills, school officials announced.

MSU suspended classes beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday at all locations.

School officials said the closure is due to anticipated and sustained wind chills below minus 20 degrees.

Full-time members of the faculty and staff are expected to report to work unless prior arrangements have been made with supervisors, school officials said.

