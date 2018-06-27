Michigan State University Trustees plan to name new president by June 2019

The Spartan statue is seen prior to the game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Purdue Boilermakers at Spartan Stadium on November 8, 2008 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan State University Board of Trustees met Wednesday morning to reveal the timeline and selection process of finding a new university president.

Interim President John Engler was appointed in February after longtime president Lou Anna K. Simon resigned over the Larry Nassar sexual assault case.

Trustees Dianne Byrum and Melanie Foster, who are heading the search, revealed this timeline:

July-October 2018: Host listening sessions with stakeholders

Issue request for proposals from presidential search firms August 2018: Form the search committee

Conduct search firm interviews and make a selection October 2018: Finalize the position profile and make public

Identify candidates and conduct initial interviews February-May 2019: Host finalist interviews with the Board of Trustees

"Finding the right president for Michigan State and completing the search in accord with this newly established timeline are critical steps for MSU and its future,” said Teresa Sullivan, retiring president of the University of Virginia and a MSU alumna. “I look forward to working with the Board of Trustees and stakeholders in the Spartan community as they seek to attract a great leader for the next chapter in the life of Michigan State University.”

Sullivan was appointed to advise the presidential search process.

Last week, Engler apologized for comments he made in an email about a Nassar victim. He released another statement at the end of a letter to the MSU community on Tuesday:

"I’d like to address the disclosure of a private email in which my genuine concern for the Nassar survivors was poorly represented by my words. From the beginning, I have been anxious to see us all move forward by negotiating a fair and equitable settlement and enacting meaningful campus reforms. In my apology, I said it was never my intent to foster an adversarial relationship with anyone, especially the survivors. I regret the resulting distress for them, for the board, and for the MSU community."

