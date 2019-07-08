Michigan unveils Going Pro campaign to boost number of skilled trades workers

For years, Michigan has worked to boost the number of skilled trades workers and it remains one of the top issues facing businesses in the state.

On Monday, a new campaign called "Going Pro" was unveiled with the intent of starting a cultural shift in how students and their parents evaluate their futures.

For 2 1/2 years Jessica Porath pursued a nursing degree at Eastern Michigan University and now she's at Wayne County Community College's anesthesia technology program.

It's a one-of-its-kind program in Michigan. Porath said she's already hired in her field and is working at a hospital while she's finishing her program.

Aaron Hensley's path was even more unusual. He landed a good-paying job with a paint supply company out of high school but after nine years he realized he didn't want that job for the rest of his life. Now Hensley is on the road to being surgical technician and is loving what he's learning.

Only 45 percent of Michigan adults have a degree or certificate beyond high school. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she wants to raise that rate to 60 percent by the year 2030.

Learn more about the Going Pro campaign here.

