Check out these newly recognized Pure Michigan Trails and Trail Towns

DETROIT – Check out the six trails and cities recently recognized as Pure Michigan Trails and Trail Towns.

Trails that receive the Pure Michigan Trails designation must be accessible to the public, must be at least one mile long and must provide access to national, state or regional scenic resources that showcase the state’s natural beauty.

3 Pure Michigan Trails:

Canada Lakes Pathway: The all-season trail in the Lake Superior State Forest is 15 miles long and includes six loops. The dense forest features delicate, white wildflowers.

Haywire Grade: This 33 mile long trail in the Upper Peninsula was Michigan’s first rail-trail. It is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Check out some special events planned in celebration.

Kal-Haven: The 33 mile long trail links South Haven to Kalamazoo. It includes bridges and runs through small towns. Recently, historic panels were installed along the trail.

3 Pure Michigan Trail Towns:

Cheboygan: The northern Michigan city includes the North Country National Scenic Trail, the Iron Belle Trail and the Inland Waterway.

Reed City: The White Pine Trail and the Pere Marquette Trail intersect in this city near the Huron-Manistee National Forests.

Orion Township: This southeast Michigan city is home to the Polly Ann Trail, Paint Creek Trail and Iron Belle Trail.