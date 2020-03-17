Michigan weight restrictions lifted for vehicles carrying essential supplies to slow spread of coronavirus (COVID-19)

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an Executive Order on Monday night that lifts weight restrictions for vehicles carrying items that will be used to slow the spread of coronavirus.

This includes “medical supplies and equipment related to the testing, diagnosis, and treatment of COVID-19; supplies and equipment necessary for community safety, sanitation, and the prevention of community transmission of COVID-19 such as masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, soap, and disinfectants; food for the emergency restocking of stores; equipment, supplies, and people necessary to establish and manage temporary housing, quarantine, and isolation facilities related to the COVID-19 emergency; people designated by federal, state, or local authorities for medical, isolation, or quarantine purposes; and people necessary to provide other medical or emergency services, the supply of which may be affected by the COVID-19 emergency.”

All state and local seasonal load restrictions are suspended for the vehicles making these deliveries through April 13.

“This is a crisis unlike any we’ve dealt with before, and we must do everything we can to ensure our communities have the resources they need to get through it as safely as possible,” Whitmer said. “This order will help us deliver the supplies people need to slow the spread of coronavirus and protect the most people we can. It’s crucial that during this time, we continue to work together to protect our families and loved ones. I will keep working with leaders across state government to put the best interest of Michiganders first.”

As of Monday afternoon, 54 people in Michigan have tested positive for the virus.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

