Live today: Michigan Gov. Whitmer to provide stay-at-home extension details during COVID-19 press conference

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide details about an extended stay-at-home order during a coronavirus (COVID-19) press conference Thursday afternoon.

Whitmer and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the medical executive of the Department of Health and Human Services, will speak.

Whitmer had said earlier this week that she was considering extending the order. Her office confirmed Wednesday that the governor has decided to extend it as the number of cases of COVID-19 continue to rise.

“I know it’s taken a toll and I know it’s hard, but we also know that we are still on the upward swing” of the virus spread, Whitmer told WOOD-TV. “It’s really important that we continue to double down on mitigation and protecting folks by staying home.”

The stay-at home order, which Whitmer announced two weeks ago, was originally scheduled to be in place until April 14.

