DNR: Motorized boating not allowed under Michigan’s new stay-at-home order

DETROIT – Non-motorized boating is allowed under Michigan’s revised stat-at-home order, but the use of watercraft with motors is prohibited, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended the order until April 30 on Thursday.

As the previous order did, the new one limits gatherings and requires all workers who are not necessary to sustain or protect life to stay home, while adding several new restrictions.

While it was clarified that the previous order included boating, the new order only allows non-motorized water activities, such as kayaking, canoeing and sailing.

The use of motorboats, jet skis and similar watercraft is not permitted.

The DNR said it has received reports about heavy use of boat launches, which violates social distancing requirements. The DNR also noted that people who use motorized watercraft typically need to use secondary services, such as parts and gasoline. This increases contact with people.

