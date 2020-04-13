SpartanNash Foundation donates $250,000 to food banks nationwide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The SpartanNash Foundation announced Monday it would provide a $250,000 grant to affiliated food banks nationwide for COVID-19 relief.

The grant was made possible by a $125,000 matching contribution from the SpartanNash Corporation and contributions pledged by company associates.

The grant is estimated to fund between 750,000 and 2.5 million meals to families in need.

“For decades, SpartanNash and the SpartanNash Foundation have been generous partners with our organization and the 800 food pantries, meal programs and shelters we supply throughout Michigan,” Ken Estelle, president and CEO of Feeding America West Michigan said in a statement. “We are most grateful for product donations throughout the year, and 100 percent of this financial contribution will help us provide food to families in need as a result of COVID-19.”

SpartanNash’s food bank is part of Feeding America, a non profit network of more than 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries.

Feeding America West Michigan and Food Bank of Eastern Michigan will be two food banks in the state to receive funding from the grant.

Other locations in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin will also be receiving the funding.