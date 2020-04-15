Michigan governor says California has loaned 50 ventilators

The Michigan governor announced Wednesday that the state is receiving 50 ventilators on loan from the state of California.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a news release that the ventilators have arrived in Lansing.

“From the beginning, Governor Newsom has taken swift and aggressive action to protect California families from the spread of COVID-19,” reads a statement from Whitmer. “He understands that when it comes to fighting this virus, we are all on the same team, and must work together to protect as many people we can. These ventilators will save lives and help our health care system treat more COVID-19 patients here in Michigan. I’m proud to work with Governor Newsom and everyone else who can step up to keep families safe.”

Michiganders and businesses can donate items needed most by hospitals and medical providers. Many health care facilities throughout Michigan are facing shortages of essential medical supplies and personal protective equipment.

The Michigan governor’s office is reminding residents that donations of essential items will be used to meet medical providers’ most pressing needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are the material donations most needed by health care facilities:

Masks: NIOSH N95 or better

Ventilators

Sanitizer (Hand/Wipes)

Gloves

Surgical Masks (Not handmade)

Hospital Gowns

No-Touch Thermometers

How to donate

Material donations can be directed to the Michigan Community Service Commission at COVID19donations@michigan.gov or 517-335-4295.

