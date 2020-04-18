Michigan COVID-19 cases: State reports 3,237 recoveries
State cases climb to 30,791
MICHIGAN – Health officials in the state of Michigan began reporting coronavirus (COVID-19) recoveries on April 8.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 56 recoveries that day, then added another 377 on Saturday, April 11 to bring the total to 433 recoveries from COVID-19.
On Saturday, April 18 the MDHHS and additional 2,804 recoveries to bring the total to 3,237 recoveries.
The number of persons recovered as of Saturday represents COVID-19 confirmed individuals with an onset date on or prior to March 18.
As of Saturday, the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan climbed to 30,791, including 2,308 deaths, state officials report.
Read More: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 30,791; Death toll now at 2, 308 with 3,237 recoveries
What is a “recovery," exactly? According to MDHHS, “recovered” is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset -- or referral date if onset is not available.
Moving forward, recoveries are expected to be reported by the state each Saturday.
Michigan reported its first confirmed cases of COVID-19 on March 10 and the first death associated with the virus on March 18.
We’ll be tracking the recoveries here (go here if you are having trouble viewing the data):
