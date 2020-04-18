Detroit is now mapping COVID-19 cases by ZIP code

DETROIT – The Detroit Health Department has started releasing COVID-19 cases by ZIP code.

According the new map released Saturday, April 18, the 48235 ZIP code -- south of 8 Mile Road, north of Puritan Avenue and between the Southfield Freeway and Meyers Road -- has the most confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) with 724 cases.

Take a look at the map here. The city says some ZIP codes with very low case counts are excluded from the map to protect privacy.

Here’s more COVID-19 data from the Detroit Health Department:

