Michigan House Republicans offer COVID-19 ‘comeback roadmap’ for state’s reopening

On Monday, Michigan House Republicans released a “roadmap” for the state’s recovery from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that has shut down much of the economy while residents are ordered to stay home.

Republican lawmakers said their suggestions have been made available to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the “hopes she will consider the ideas and work with the House Republican caucus to build on the effort and lay out a detailed plan for Michigan families.”

“The people I talk to are understandably worried about the future and the uncertainty of what tomorrow will bring for their families, friends and loved ones during this pandemic,” reads a statement from Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield. “Between health concerns, lost employment, and changes to our very way of life, this is an unprecedented and unsettling situation for all of us. We need clear answers from our elected leaders about where we go from here and how our lives can go back to normal as safely as possible. This proposal contains our suggestions for the best way forward to prioritize public safety and make responsible, scientific decisions to guide Michigan’s comeback."

Here’s their suggested plan:

Meanwhile, Whitmer is expected to make announcements throughout the week regarding plans for reopening the economy.

