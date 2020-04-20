Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Sunday night

DETROIT – Officials have been weighing what needs to happen in order to reopen Michigan during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Here’s what happened Sunday:

President Donald Trump defended a Tweet he posted Friday targeting Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order.

The Tweet read, “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!” He sent it out two days after people protested at the state Capitol in Lansing against the order.

Whitmer responded, defending the state’s handling of COVID-19.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says there is much to consider before reopening the economy amid the pandemic -- and she is treating every industry differently.

Whitmer is expected to share details about her plan to open the stay’s economy soon.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has also shared his thoughts about reopening the state.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 31,424 as of Sunday, including 2,391 deaths, state officials report.

That number is up from 30,791 confirmed cases and 2,308 deaths Saturday.

The official recovery rate is 3,237.

lory Wesseldyk, a 20-year-old woman from Kalamazoo, has been stranded on a cruise ship for over a month due to COVID-19.

The ship docks in Florida Monday but Wesseldyk has been told she won’t be able to leave the ship due to coronavirus concerns.

How about some good news?

While you are social distancing, you can explore Michigan virtually.

The #VirtualPureMichigan campaign will include live cameras showing places such as Traverse City, Holland and Frankenmuth, as well as virtual tours of museums, and other related educational experiences.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

