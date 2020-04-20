Live today at 3 p.m.: Michigan Gov. Whitmer provides update on COVID-19 response

We are expecting a few updates this week from the Michigan governor on the state’s response to COVID-19.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is first scheduled to hold a news conference 3 p.m. Monday. She will be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

Watch live here (above) at 3 p.m.

At the end of last week, Whitmer said that while the curve is flattening there is much to consider before reopening the economy amid the pandemic -- and she is treating every industry differently. She said a large factor in determining when Michigan can reopen is the state’s ability to test more people.

She intends to make announcements throughout the week regarding plans for reopening the economy.

