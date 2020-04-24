Revised Michigan order allows golfing, boating while maintaining social distancing

A revision to Michigan’s stay-at-home order amid the COVID-19 pandemic now allows residents to leave homes to go boating or golfing.

The previous versions of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s order had prohibited these activities. Now, with the revised order going into effect Friday and lasting through May 15, golfers and boaters are allowed to continue their activities granted they maintain social distancing guidelines of not coming within 6 feet of another person.

“Individuals may leave their home or place of residence, and travel as necessary: To engage in outdoor recreational activity, consistent with remaining at least six feet from people from outside the individual’s household. Outdoor recreational activity includes walking, hiking, running, cycling, boating, golfing, or other similar activity, as well as any comparable activity for those with limited mobility,” reads a section of the order.

While golf is allowed, the order still prohibits the use of golf carts.

Here’s the full order released Friday:

“Data shows that most Michiganders are doing their part by staying home and staying safe. That’s good, but we must keep it up. Social distancing is our best weapon to defeat this enemy,” reads a statement from Whitmer. “With new COVID-19 cases leveling off, however, we are lifting some of the restrictions put in place in the previous order. I want to be crystal clear: the overarching message today is still the same. We must all do our part by staying home and staying safe as much as possible.”

The order will require people to wear homemade, non-medical grade face coverings when they enter enclosed public spaces. It will also require employers to provide at least cloth face coverings to their employees. People won’t have to wear face coverings when they’re taking a walk in the neighborhood, but when they go to the grocery store, they should be wearing one. Under the order, however, no one will be subject to criminal penalty for going without a mask.

The new executive order will also allow some workers who perform previously suspended activities to go back on the job. Landscapers, lawn-service companies, and nurseries can return to work, subject to strict social distancing. Retailers to that do not sell necessary supplies may reopen for curbside pick-up and for delivery. Big box stores can reopen “closed areas,” like garden centers. And bike repair and maintenance can come back online.

