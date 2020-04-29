Live today at 3 p.m.: Michigan Gov. Whitmer holds coronavirus news briefing

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to address the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Whitmer, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Director Jeff Donofrio and President of the Michigan AFL-CIO Ron Bieber will provide an update regarding the state’s response efforts on COVID-19. Watch the briefing live at 3 p.m. in the video player above.

Last week, Gov. Whitmer announced an extension of the state’s stay-at-home order, now in effect through May 15. The new order lifted restrictions on certain business activity.

Gov. Whitmer is expected to announce more details on the state’s reopening plan this week.

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 39,262; Death toll now at 3,567

