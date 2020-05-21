Watch Live at 10: Michigan Gov. Whitmer holds briefing on coronavirus response

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to hold a briefing on Thursday morning to address the state’s ongoing response to coronavirus.

Watch the briefing live at 10 a.m. in the video player above.

On Monday, Gov. Whitmer announced bars, restaurants and retail will partially reopen in 32 counties this week.

Gov. Whitmer's current stay-home order is in effect through May 28. She recently announced a 6 phase plan to reopen the state.

Michigan has reported 28,234 COVID-19 recoveries. The state also reports "active cases," which were listed at 19,100 as of Tuesday.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 289,000 have recovered in the U.S., with more than 1.5 million cases reported across the country. More than 92,000 have died in the U.S.

On flooding:

Gov. Whitmer sent a letter to President Trump requesting federal aid in responding to the catastrophic flooding in Midland County.

“Over the past two days, a major rainfall event in mid-Michigan led to the failure of two dams and severe flooding in affected areas. Thousands of people were forced to evacuate as water surged into their streets, homes, and businesses in the county of Midland,” said Gov. Whitmer. The governor then called on President Trump to declare an emergency for Midland County on an expedited basis.

Previous: Gov. Whitmer on mid-Michigan floods: Devastation, possible legal action, peak flood level