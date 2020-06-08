Divers recover 6-year-old boy’s body in Lake Michigan; Grand Rapids teen still missing

HOLLAND, Mich. – Divers recovered the body of a 6-year-old boy who went missing in Lake Michigan on Saturday at Holland State Park, while the search for a 17-year-old continues.

At around 5 p.m. Saturday, crews rushed to Holland State Park after a 6-year-old and 17-year-old were both reported missing, according to WOOD-TV. The search for the two started Sunday morning at Holland State Park.

The 6-year-old boy from Ferrysburg, Iain Rowe, was last seen in the water on Saturday night. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says its dive team found the boy’s body around 7:15 p.m. Sunday. He was in Lake Michigan, along the rocks just north of the Holland channel.

Iain’s body was taken to a nearby hospital for an autopsy, but investigators say foul play is not suspected.

Crews are still searching for Grand Rapids 17-year-old Christian Ngabo, who vanished while swimming with his 19-year-old brother.

Officials say he was last spotted struggling in the lake up to 50 yards from the shoreline. His brother struggled while swimming in the water but was able to make it back to shore.

Both the beach and park were closed in response to the search effort.