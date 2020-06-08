LIVE STREAM: Gov. Whitmer holds briefing on Midland County flooding response

MIDLAND, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will offer an update on the state’s response to the devastating floods in Midland County last month.

Whitmer will provide a brief update alongside local officials on the state’s response to the historic flooding in Mid-Michigan. Afterward, she will volunteer at the flood relief donation distribution center. The briefing is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. -- you can watch it live in the video player above.

The Local 4 Defenders found Boyce Hydro, the company that owns the 96-year-old dam, recently issued a statement saying in part it was “under pressure” to "raise the level "of water at Wixom Lake a month before the dam failed but the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy denied ever pressuring the owner to raise water levels, but they did approve it.

In a document from February, the state agency did authorize the company to “raise the Wixom Lake level to normal summer pool elevation” during the “spring of 2020”

EGLE told Local 4 that approval came with conditions as the state agency was concerned about the company lowering water levels in the winter, damaging natural resources.