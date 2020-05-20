Aerial video shows complete devastation caused by dam failures in mid-Michigan

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Local 4 has new video of the devastating damage and flooding caused by multiple dam failures in mid-Michigan.

Aerial video from Sky 4 shows the state of Midland County around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

You can see the footage below.

The Edenville Dam has broken and the Sanford Dam has been breached, officials said. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Midland could soon be under nine feet of water.

She declared a state of emergency and asked residents to find higher ground.

“This is unlike anything we’ve seen in Midland County,” she said. ”If you have a family member or loved one who lives in another part of the state, go there now."

Families living along the Tittabawassee River and connected lakes in Midland County were ordered Tuesday evening to leave home. It was their second evacuation in less than 24 hours.