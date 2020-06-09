Rescheduled Mackinac Policy Conference officially cancelled due to coronavirus

DETROIT – Michigan’s biggest political event of the year, the Mackinac Policy Conference, is officially cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic.

The Detroit Regional Chamber announced Tuesday it will not convene groups of 50 or more people for the rest of 2020. Earlier this year, the Chamber rescheduled to annual conference for August, but it has not been fully cancelled.

The conference is normally held the week of Memorial Day. It draws the biggest political and business leaders in the state.

“We are exploring other digital formats to curate conversation and drive action around the crucial immediate and longer-term issues that will drive our region and state’s prosperity. Just like everybody else, we will find new ways to execute our traditional role,” the Chamber said in an email.

The limit on gatherings will also impact:

Leadership Detroit, which will suspend program activities until 2021.

State of the Region, State of Education, and the MICHauto Summit will be planned for the calendar year 2021.

“This decision was made in accordance with the current recommendations published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and by consulting with members to understand their anticipated policies for meetings and events for the rest of the year.”