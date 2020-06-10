Tropical Depression Cristobal crosses over Lake Superior; 10 foot waves possible in Upper Peninsula

Tropical Depression Cristobal made a rare landfall on the Great Lakes today, because 2020 is just filled with surprises.

Tropical Depression Cristobal was forecasted to cross Lake Superior, the first known case of this ever happening, on Wednesday. It began crossing over the lake earlier this morning.

The storm will bring stormy weather to the Upper Peninsula. Here’s the latest from NWS: “As the remnant Cristobal low pressure system lifts through the area today, rain this morning will come to an end. Later this evening, another round of rain will move in from the SW, with most of the rain expected across the central and east through tonight. Gusty winds will remain across the area through tomorrow as the low pressure system continues pulling away.”

More: “Strong and gusty south to southwest winds through this afternoon will cause waves to build upwards of 5 to 6 feet along the north end of the Bay of Green Bay, especially across Big Bay de Noc. Along and east of the Garden Peninsula, waves closer to 10 feet will be possible. Stay safe out there and out of harm’s way - avoid break walls and beaches more exposed to high waves!”

Cristobal weakened into a depression early Monday after inundating coastal Louisiana and ginning up dangerous weather along most of the U.S. Gulf Coast, sending waves crashing over Mississippi beaches, swamping parts of an Alabama island town and spawning a tornado in Florida.