Video shows ‘dust devil’ whirling in Michigan

MIO, Mich. – It’s a bird, it’s a plane -- wait, no -- it’s a dust devil!

That’s right -- because 2020 just isn’t ready to stop delivering surprises, a dust devil was captured on video in Northern Michigan over the weekend.

The National Weather Service in Gaylord posted video sent in by Tyra Berger in Mio, Michigan (about 30 miles west of Grayling), showing a dust devil whirling around near a McDonald’s restaurant.

“Dust devils are typically weak and short-lived, and form from a different mechanism than a tornado, but in rare cases have been known to do minor damage,” NWS said in the tweet.

A dust devil is defined as: A small, rapidly rotating wind that is made visible by the dust, dirt or debris it picks up. Also called a whirlwind, it develops best on clear, dry, hot afternoons.