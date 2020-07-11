Lansing bus service listed as potential coronavirus (COVID-19) exposure site

LANSING, Mich. – Two unrelated people who recently rode CATA buses in Lansing have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), health officials announced Friday.

The two individuals wore face coverings while riding the bus but transmission of the virus is still possible, officials said.

Health officials believe one individual contracted the virus from their job and the other’s infection is tied to a separate COVID-19 outbreak in a different county.

Ingham County health officials listed the following dates, CATA bus routes and times for potential COVID-19 exposure to the community:

Tuesday, June 30

Routes 3, 1 and 20 8:30 a.m.–10 a.m.

Routes 3 and 1 Noon–1 p.m.

Routes 3, 1 and 20 3 p.m.–4:30 p.m.

Routes 1 and 12 7 p.m.–8 p.m.



Wednesday, July 1

Routes 3 and 1 Noon–1 p.m.

Routes 1 and 12 7 p.m.–8 p.m.



Thursday, July 2

Route 14 7:15 a.m.

Routes 14 and 1 Noon–1 p.m.



Friday, July 3

Routes 3 and 1 Noon–1 p.m.

Routes 1 and 12 7 p.m.–8 p.m.



Passengers who rode a CATA bus during the exposure periods listed above are asked to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19, which may develop up to 14 days after exposure.

If symptoms arise, individuals are asked to seek immediate COVID-19 testing and isolate themselves while waiting for results. Health officials remind the public that asymptomatic infections do occur and they can be contagious.

Individuals interested in COVID-19 testing can contact their primary care physician or find a no-cost COVID-19 testing site in Michigan online here. Ingham County is also hosting a cost- and appointment-free COVID-19 testing event on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. at Walsh Park in Lansing.

“If you feel unwell please do not go out in public unless seeking medical care,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail. “Face coverings do dramatically reduce the risk for transmission, but they are only one prevention measure. They need to be used appropriately and in conjunction with social distancing and good hand washing.”

The Ingham County Health Department is conducting contact tracing of the two infected individuals, who reportedly rode the CATA buses several days before they were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Health officials say CATA employees disinfect all vehicles throughout the day and at the end of each day to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

COVID-19 cases are rising across Michigan counties, and at least two outbreaks have been linked to locations in Ingham County.

At least 138 COVID-19 cases have been linked to an outbreak at Harper’s Restaurant and Brew Pub in East Lansing, and at least three COVID-19 cases are linked to a veterinary clinic in Lansing -- with more infections suspected.

The state of Michigan is reporting a total of 68,295 COVID-19 cases and 6,039 deaths as of July 10. Cases are currently increasing at a more rapid rate than in previous weeks -- in Michigan and across the country.

