Meijer will require masks to enter any store in Midwest

DETROIT – Meijer will begin requiring customers to wear a mask at all stores to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Michigan-based retailer says the rules will take effect on July 20. This new requirement is in addition to the retailer’s locations where executive orders are already in place requiring people to wear face coverings at retail locations. It’s already a requirement to wear a mask in Michigan.

Customers who have medical conditions that prevent them from wearing face coverings are exempt, Meijer said.

For customers who prefer to not come inside the store, the company encourages the use of its Meijer Home Delivery or Curbside pick up as options for their shopping needs, as well as the pay at the pump option when purchasing fuel at Meijer Express locations.

Meijer currently operates 253 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky.

Meijer joins Walmart, Target and CVS, among other companies, who are requiring masks in stores.