70ºF

Michigan

Swimmers caught in Lake Michigan rip current rescued

Associated Press

Tags: Lake Michigan, Swimming, Swimmers, Michigan, Lake, Rescue, Park Township, Rescued, Holland State Park, Ottawa County
photo
(KPRC/File)

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two men have been rescued from Lake Michigan after they were caught in a rip current while swimming.

The 34-year-old and 32-year-old men were at Holland State Park in western Michigan’s Park Township early Sunday evening when they were swept into deeper water, according to the Ottawa County sheriff's office.

A jet ski operator was able to get one of the men to a pier where bystanders began cardiopulmonary resuscitation. He was taken to a hospital and was listed in serious condition.

Another jet ski operator was able to take the second man to a beach where he was evaluated by paramedics. He was not hospitalized.

The sheriff’s office said a no-swimming notice was posted at the state park where three people have drowned this year.

A 16-year-old girl was swept off a pier in January. A 6-year-old boy and 17-year-old male drowned on the same day in June as water conditions worsened.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.