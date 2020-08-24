Michigan Lottery: Man hits $2M jackpot on scratch off ticket

A Kent County man calls winning $2 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s $2,000,000 Bonus instant game a “life changer.”

“I scratched the ticket off and couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” said the player, who chose to remain anonymous. “I was sure that I wasn’t seeing it right.”

The player bought his winning ticket at the Speedway gas station, located at 5173 Broadmoor Avenue Southeast in Kentwood.

“Winning is life changing for my family and I,” said the player. “I am going to put it all in the bank for now while we decide what to do with this money.”

The player visited Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. He chose to accept his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $1.3 million rather than annuity payments for the full amount.

Players have won more than $69 million playing $2,000,000 Bonus, which launched in June 2019. Each $20 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $20 up to $2 million. More than $4 million in prizes remain, including five $5,000 prizes, and 56 $1,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.

In 2019, Lottery players won more than $1.2 billion playing instant games.