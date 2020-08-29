Michigan DNR officer rescues elderly woman from burning home in Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE, Mich. – A Michigan Department of Natural Resources conversation officer rescued an elderly woman from a burning mobile home Wednesday evening in Spring Lake.

According to a press release from the DNR, officer Robert Slick, who was off-duty at the time, was jogging at about 5:30 p.m. when he spotted smoke from a distance. Slick ran along 148th Avenue and went to the Country Estates Mobile Home Park where he saw the front of the home, at the corner of Greenspire Drive and Kelowna Court, engulfed in flames.

Slick approached the home and was told that the woman was still inside. Slick and a neighbor worked to open the back door and entered the home. They found the woman, who was alert and talking.

The woman’s walker would not fit through the laundry room door and the two men carried her outside to a nearby porch.

“The department is proud of Officer Slick and the gentleman who assisted him,” said Gary Hagler, chief of the DNR Law Enforcement Division. “They risked their own lives to save another. A conservation officer is never truly off-duty and is trained to respond to situations like this.”

DNR officials said Slick stayed with the woman until medical personnel arrived and evaluated her.

Slick has been with the DNR Law Enforcement Division since 2015 and patrols in Ottawa County.