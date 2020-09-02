Tigers, Red Wings open Little Caesars Arena, Comerica Park to support November election

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers and Red Wings are partnering with the Michigan Secretary of State to open their venues to support the November election.

Little Caesars Arena, home of the Detroit Red Wings, will serve as a safe, centralized training venue for more than 6,000 volunteer election workers over a several week period, in September and October.

Comerica Park, home of the Detroit Tigers, has been made available to host a ballot drop box, should the city need additional locations.

In addition, the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Red Wings will use their social media platforms to share educational information about voter registration, voting by mail, election day volunteer opportunities, and ballot completion.

“Elections are the foundation of our democracy and we are committed to doing all we can to support the upcoming election,” said Chris Granger, Group President, Sports and Entertainment, Ilitch Holdings, Inc. “Not only are our facilities uniquely suited to support the needs of the community and the Secretary of State leading up to election day, our sports teams provide voices to share information and fulfill our civic obligation to encourage all Michiganders to exercise their right to vote on November 3.”

Through a series of training sessions, Little Caesars Arena will fill an imperative election need, by offering a safe, socially distanced space to prepare Detroit volunteers to work the polls on the November 3 election day.

The Detroit Pistons and Detroit Lions announced similar partnerships recently, which will utilize Ford Field and the Pistons new practice facility for voting efforts.