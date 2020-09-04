Michigan bowling alleys allowed to reopen

Bowling alleys across the state of Michigan are allowed to reopen for organized bowling under a new executive order from the governor.

Bowling alleys were among the list of venues shuttered across the state for months due to the coronavirus. Some areas of the state already were allowed to have alleys operational. As of Thursday, all Michigan bowling alleys are now among the list of venues that may be open for the “sole purpose of serving as a venue for organized sports.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s new order (EO- 2020-176) defines “organized sports” as “competitive athletic activity requiring skill or physical prowess and organized by an institution or association that sets and enforces rules to ensure the physical health and safety of all participants.”

Bowlers on the lanes will not be subject to social distancing requirements. However, they must maintain six feet of distance from one another “to the extent compatible with that organized sport, and wear a facial covering.”

According to the order, the spectators at the alleys must be limited to the guests of the athletes with each athlete allowed to designate up to two guests.

Alleys also won’t be allowed to sell concessions.

