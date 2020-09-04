Michigan State Police posts traffic stop data, says rise in stops involving Black drivers ’merits review’

DETROIT – Michigan State Police has launched a new site where they are publishing data on traffic stops and other arrests broken down by county, race and other factors.

Michigan State Police (MSP) Director Col. Joe Gasper today announced the creation of a new Transparency and Accountability webpage that provides the public with easy access to information about the administration and operation of the MSP. Information includes department policies, strategic plan, training requirements, recruiting and staffing numbers and use of force and traffic stop data, among other topics.

MSP said much of the information posted on the webpage was already publicly available, but the new webpage puts it all in one location for ease of access.

In posting the department’s statewide traffic stop data, Gasper noted that while he believes that MSP members perform their jobs without regard for race, “a continuing increase in the percentage of traffic stops involving African American drivers since 2017 merits further review to ensure that department policies and practices are not resulting in the disparate treatment of some motorists.”

MSP Statewide Traffic Stop Data by Race of Driver: 2017 – 2019 (Michigan State Police)

MSP said it will employ the expertise of an independent third-party research institution to perform a comprehensive and in-depth review of its traffic stop data, taking into account all of the associated datasets. Once this advanced research and analysis is completed, the results will be shared publicly.

“The members of the Michigan State Police hold ourselves to the highest standards of professional conduct and we remain committed to performing our jobs with excellence, integrity and courtesy, treating all people with dignity and respect,” Gasper added. “If we find we can improve upon our practices to ensure fair and equitable treatment for all people, you have my commitment that we will make the necessary changes.”

