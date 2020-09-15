Michigan Lottery: Oakland County man wins $2M on scratch off ticket

An Oakland County man got the biggest surprise of his life when he won $2 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Hit The Jackpot instant game.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at the Speedway gas station, located at 3510 Elizabeth Lake Road in Waterford Township.

“For years, I’ve stopped every Friday to buy instant tickets as a treat,” said the player. "For whatever reason, I decided to give one $20 ticket a try that day.

“When I scratched the ticket off, I was so surprised, I thought I was going to have to change my pants!”

The player visited Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. He chose to accept his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $1.3 million rather than annuity payments for the full amount. With his winnings, he plans to buy a house, pay bills, and then invest the remainder.

“I thought this day would never come, but it’s a real life changer,” the player said.

Players have won more than $41 million playing Hit the Jackpot, which launched in June. Each $20 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $20 up to $2 million. More than $33 million in prizes remain, including one $2 million top prize, 30 $5,000 prizes, and 194 $1,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.

In 2019, Lottery players won more than $1.2 billion playing instant games.