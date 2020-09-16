2-month-old child dies from coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan

A 2-month-old Michigan child has reportedly died from coronavirus (COVID-19).

Officials from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) said Wednesday that the child is the youngest person they know of to die from the virus.

MDHHS says the state is “fortunate enough to have had only one death of a child under age 1” due to COVID-19.

“Our thoughts are with the family, which has experienced a terrible loss,” MDHHS said in a statement on Wednesday. “It is a sad reminder that children are not immune from COVID-19.”

The child’s identity has not been released in an effort to protect the family’s privacy, officials said.

More News