Michigan’s top health official updates how COVID-19 cases are trending in all 8 regions

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan’s top medical official provided an update on how all eight of the state’s geographical regions are trending in terms of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases during Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Wednesday briefing.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun broke down how each region is trending in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases per million people per day.

Current trends

The overall number of positive COVID-19 cases per million people per day in the state of Michigan is at 57, Khaldun said. The test positivity rate is at 3.7%.

The Detroit, Saginaw and Traverse City regions all have declining case rates, Khaldun said.

Detroit and Saginaw have more than 40 cases per million people, and while the cases are declining, the test positivity rate is increasing, she said.

The Traverse City Region is at 31 cases per million people, and test positivity is below 3%, according to the state. Both indicators are decreasing in the region.

The Lansing, Jackson, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo and Upper Peninsula regions have increasing case rates, Khaldun said.

The Kalamazoo and Jackson regions remain at over 40 cases per million people.

The Grand Rapids, Lansing and Upper Peninsula regions have increased to more than 70 cases per million people, according to Khaldun. The increases are largely associated with outbreaks at universities and colleges in the regions.

Deaths in the state remain steady at under 10 per day, Khaldun said.

There are more than 85,000 people in Michigan who have survived at least 30 days since the onset of their symptoms. But not everyone who overcomes COVID-19 does so in perfect health, Khaldun said.

Last week

If you want to compare this week’s case rates by region with the ones Khaldun reported last week, here are the numbers from Sept. 10.

The Detroit, Saginaw and Upper Peninsula regions were over 40 cases per million people, but trends for new cases and test positivity were both declining as of last week, Khaldun said.

The Grand Rapids, Jackson and Lansing regions were also over 40 cases per million, with trends for case rates and positivity both increasing in those regions.

In the Kalamazoo Region, the case rate was over 40 cases per million people, with the percentage of positive tests trending upward and the case rate trending downward.

The lowest case rate in Michigan was in the Traverse City Region, which was at 27 cases per million people and 2.2% test positivity last week. Trends for new cases and positivity were both on the rise, though.

More coverage

Here’s much more recent coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whitmer’s handling of pandemic :

Reopening Michigan :

Health questions, advice :

Vaccines :

Outbreaks :

Unemployment :

Individual stories :